The San Antonio Spurs visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs have now lost five games in a row and will now attempt to end this road trip on a high note when they head to Detroit to take on the struggling Pistons squad in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

San Antonio (5-30) looked like they were going to turn the corner and be a different team this season after drafting Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall. They started the season winning three out of their first five games of the season but then proceeded to just win two out of their next 31 games. The Spurs come into this matchup on the heels of five consecutive losses and with the second-worst record in the NBA. However, their star center Wembanyama has been doing his part averaging 19.3 points per game with 10.1 rebounds just shy over 30 minutes of playing time. The Spurs get to face off against a Detroit Pistons team that has the worst record in the NBA in hopes of getting back into the win column on Wednesday night.

Detroit (3-34) is sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with not even five wins in 37 games played this season. The Pistons have been dreadful in every sense of the word. However, they do play basketball at home at Little Caesars Arena and have covered the spread in six of their last 10 games. If there is any bit of hope for the Pistons to get a win it would be in this Wednesday's home showdown with the Western Conference bottom feeders the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pistons Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Detroit Pistons: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, NBA fans, because Wednesday night's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs is a sleeper waiting to explode. Yes, the record might not scream instant classic, but beneath the surface lies a brewing Spurs team ready to feast on a vulnerable Pistons squad.

Remember Pop's 2005 masterclass against Detroit in the Finals? He's done his homework again. Expect relentless pressure on Cade Cunningham, forcing him into turnovers and disrupting the Pistons' offensive rhythm. Detroit relies heavily on him, and Pop knows how to make him sweat.

Victor Wembanyama's offensive repertoire is expanding, with those long limbs now splashing threes and euro-stepping past defenders. He's still raw, but his flashes of brilliance are becoming more frequent, and the Pistons simply don't have the defensive tools to contain him effectively.

Keldon Johnson is finding his range, and the corners at Little Caesars Arena are about to become his personal shooting gallery. Detroit's perimeter defense has been suspect, and Johnson's confidence is soaring. Expect him to punish their slow rotations with a barrage of corner threes.

Don't be fooled by the record. This young Spurs team has fight. They're scrappy, they're hungry, and they're desperate to prove they belong. Detroit might underestimate their hustle and heart, but that's a mistake they'll pay dearly for. Mark Wednesday night on your calendars, because the Spurs are packing their swagger and their sting for Detroit. The Pistons might be at home, but the AT&T Center atmosphere is coming with them.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Don't be fooled by the standings, folks. Wednesday night's Pistons-Spurs showdown isn't a David vs. Goliath scenario. It's a hungry Motor City machine ready to feast on a young San Antonio squad struggling to find its footing. Detroit, fueled by home-court energy and Cunningham's brilliance, is primed to send the Spurs back to Texas licking their wounds.

Little Caesars Arena will be electric on Wednesday, buzzing with the energy of a Pistons team finally finding its groove. The crowd will be Detroit's sixth man, fueling hustle plays and defensive intensity, making the AT&T Center feel like a foreign land for the young Spurs.

Pistons fans, rejoice! Cade Cunningham is looking like the franchise cornerstone he was drafted to be. His scoring and playmaking are at an all-time high, and the Spurs simply don't have the defensive talent to contain him one-on-one. Expect Cunningham to cook in the post and dissect the Spurs' defense with pinpoint passes.

Don't underestimate the power of desperation. The Pistons are tired of being the league's punching bag. They're playing with a chip on their shoulder, a hunger to prove they belong. This, coupled with their home-court advantage, will be a potent cocktail for the Spurs to swallow.

Final Spurs-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This a matchup between the two worst teams in the NBA. With that said, it should be an exciting matchup between two of the youngest teams in the league. Both the Spurs and the Pistons are out to prove that they belong which should make this matchup closely contested throughout. Ultimately, this game should go down to the wire but it's Victor Wembanyama who's going to be the difference maker, and with Sheldon and Vassell by his side those three should be too much for this young Piston's squad as they take this game on the road and cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Pistons Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)