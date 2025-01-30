The San Antonio Spurs fell to 20-24 after a 128-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but perhaps the most notable part of the game was when frustration boiled over for Victor Wembanyama, who was shoved by Clippers center Ivica Zubac on the court, resulting in him charging the Los Angeles center. Wembanyama opened up on those frustrations after the game.

“It's not even about Zubac,” Victor Wembanyama said, via ESPN. “It's just frustration, no matter who it was.”

Wembanyama was then asked if he believes he gets a fair whistle from officials, and he said, “No.”

It is clear that Wembanyama feels that he has not gotten a favorable whistle, but he said that he believes he should not have to voice these concerns because his job is to be the best basketball player he can be.

“So it's a hard thing to fight, because it feels unfair sometimes,” Wembanyama said. “But of course, we talk about it with the staff and there is some stuff I have to do to help myself. First of all, being strong and not bailing out shots, but also there is some work to do. Talking to the refs, of course, explaining myself. But for me, it doesn't feel like it's something I should influence. I'm a basketball player, I'm here to play, and yeah, this is why it's frustrating. It's not my job to do politics.”

Wembanyama is one of the rising stars in the league, and it is viewed as a matter of when, not if he and the Spurs become a real contender in the Western Conference. The buzz surrounding De'Aaron Fox could accelerate that timeline, and it will be interesting to see if that move happens in the next week or so ahead of the trade deadline.

Up next for the Spurs is a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, a tough matchup against an Eastern Conference contender.