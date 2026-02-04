Despite his health issues, Gregg Popovich has continued to share his infinite wisdom. As team president of the San Antonio Spurs, he still wields a strong influence, and it is not a coincidence that they are doing great this season.

The Spurs have the third-best record in the NBA at 33-16, and are coming off a win against the Orlando Magic, 112-103, on Sunday. Next on the calendar for them are the Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they have already beaten thrice.

Ahead of their fifth meeting on Wednesday, Popovich was a surprise presence at the Spurs' practice.

“Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich was at practice this morning, seen spending individual time with Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie, and his successor Mitch Johnson,” reported KENS 5's Nate Ryan.

“Coach Pop turned 77 last week. Great seeing him in good spirits and interacting with the guys!”

NEW: #Spurs Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich was at practice this morning, seen spending individual time with Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie, and his successor Mitch Johnson. Coach Pop turned 77 last week. Great seeing him in good spirits interacting with the guys! pic.twitter.com/zhR4aowwH6 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) February 3, 2026

Fans were also thrilled to see the legendary mentor.

“Pop's commitment is unmatched. Succession plan and player development. Legend,” said @Glitchymagic.

“Looks a lot better than last time! Glad to see him recovering,” added @NotThatJoker.

“He looks like he’s made a lot of progress,” echoed @ChildrenNeedUs_.

“LOVE TO SEE IT!” posted @RickP7369.

“I love our team, man. Truly, there is no culture like Spurs culture,” commented @Pannest.

Popovich stepped down as coach in May due to health concerns following his mild stroke. He called the shots for the Spurs for 29 seasons, leading them to five titles. He is the all-time leader in regular-season wins with 1,309.

Hopefully, Popovich can sit behind the bench in one of the Spurs' games.