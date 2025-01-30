On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs fell even further below the .500 mark on the season as they lost to a veteran Los Angeles Clippers team, 128-116. Victor Wembanyama continues to stuff the stat sheet, but against the Clippers, Ivica Zubac had his way against him in the paint, scoring 21 points and hauling in 22 rebounds — winning the physical battle against the young Spurs star.

It got to the point where Zubac's physical advantage over Wembanyama frustrated the Spurs star; at one point in the third quarter, the Spurs went out in transition, with Chris Paul feeding Harrison Barnes for an open triple. Wembanyama was bracing for a potential miss when the Clippers center came barging through his back, sending him flying towards the baseline and onto the ground.

Wembanyama took exception to this, and after composing himself for a few seconds, decided to run after Zubac as if to challenge him to a fight. But with the Clippers having taken a timeout after the Barnes three, the entire Spurs bench was able to hold Wembanyama back from doing something he might regret.

The Spurs star is one of the most confident players in the association, but he does not usually lose his cool like he did against the Clippers on Wednesday. But his frustration towards Zubac after the play was understandable; many big men have struggled with back issues in the past, and the Clippers center could have seriously hurt him with that shove. Nonetheless, all is well that ends well, and thankfully for everyone, the situation did not escalate.

If there was a play that can summarize how things went for the Spurs on Wednesday, it's this one; they were outmuscled by a more grizzled Clippers team, and Wembanyama, who's been phenomenal all season long, couldn't overcome a balanced effort from the Clippers' core four.

Spurs look to get back on track

In the loaded Western Conference, there is not much room for error. The Spurs are certainly learning this, as they are falling behind the pace in the play-in race, falling to 20-24 after their loss to the Clippers.

This, however, should not elicit panic. The Spurs weren't exactly expected yet to challenge for a playoff spot, and they are ahead of schedule as a team that is threatening to finish near the .500 mark this season. And with their Victor Wembanyama-led core only getting better, good days should be ahead of the entire Spurs organization.