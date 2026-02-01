The NBA trade deadline is just days away, and the Phoenix Suns could be active as they look to sneak into the NBA Playoffs.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Suns discussed a potential trade for San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, but faced a financial hurdle in the process.

“The Phoenix Suns, who are seeking power forward depth, are among several teams that have checked in on San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, league sources told HoopsHype. Suns center Nick Richards was brought up during exploratory talks, sources said. However, such a move would push the Suns further above the luxury tax, which is not ideally something Phoenix wants to do,” wrote Scotto.

“Sochan, a 22-year-old forward who’s averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the previous three seasons combined, is eligible for up to a $9.62 million qualifying offer this summer that would make him a restricted free agent.”

Sochan has seen a drop in minutes this season and has not been a consistent part of the Spurs’ rotation. This is not the first indication that San Antonio has considered dealing the former first-round pick.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Spurs had also spoken with the New York Knicks about potentially acquiring Guerschon Yabusele with a framework that could have also included second-year guard Pacome Dadiet in exchange for Sochan.

Phoenix would benefit from adding a player such as Sochan as they attempt to make the postseason, but it remains to be seen if any contender will have the right financial standing to complete such a deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline.