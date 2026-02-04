Through nine years, San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has been selected to the NBA All-Star game just once. That's despite the fact that he's averaged at least 25 points per game in exactly half of eight complete seasons.

As a result, leading up to this All-Star Game, the former Sacramento King had said such recognition didn't matter to him.

With 2026 selections announced recently, ClutchPoints asked Fox if it mattered to the Spurs that Victor Wembanyama was their only All-Star.

“Nah, I saw the worst team, or worst record in the league have an All-Star. And, like I've said, when I was traded here, I think I was averaging 25 at the time, and I wasn't All-Star.

So, couldn't care less,” the 28-year-old guard ended his answer.

"I couldn't care less"

"I couldn't care less"

-talked w/De'Aaron Fox on if matters to #Spurs they only have 1 #NBA All-Star when other contenders have 2 "Saw a team with the worst record in the league have an All-Star…When I was traded here, averaging 25…wasn't an All-Star"

“I think we've got some All-Stars on this team,” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie told ClutchPoints. “With Vic, De'Aaron, and I'll even throw Steph [Stephon Castle] in there, I think those guys have shown, proved a lot.”

Fox ranks second to Wemby on the team in scoring at 19.8 points per contest. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is third with 16.6 points per night while also serving as the Spurs best perimeter defender.

“The more that we play together, those accolades will come, especially for a young guy,” Champagnie continued to ClutchPoints. “I personally think that those three are All-stars. That's just how I feel about it, that's how I look at it.

“I'll take those three over anybody,” Champagnie concluded in responding to ClutchPoints.

"I think we got some All-Stars on this team with Vic, De'Aaron and I'll even throw Steph in there…I'll take those three over anybody." -talked with Julian Champagnie about the #Spurs having only 1 #NBAAllStar while other contenders have 2

De'Aaron Fox and Julian Champagnie reflect on Fox's changing role

Long one of the game's best scoring guards, Fox's scoring has dipped as his touches have.

“It's been playing a different role than I've played my career,” the former Kentucky star admitted. “But, for me, it's just finding consistency. I've had good games, had bad games. It's been great because we've been able to sustain that and continue to win. I think we've been sub-500 for a little bit, but it's just trying to find that consistency and being able to affect the game, whether it's on-ball, off-ball. I've played well when guys have been out, Then I've had the ball more, but that's not the way that this is.”

With Castle in the mix and with the addition of 2025 second overall draft pick, Dylan Harper, Fox hasn't had to bring the ball up the court nearly as often as he did in his first seven and a half seasons in Sacramento.

“We have a bunch of guys that can do a lot of different things, so you want to be able to be consistent in that role that you have from game to game,” Fox added.

“Honestly, I couldn't really tell if he made any changes or anything like that,” Champagnie shared about Fox. “I think he just accepts that he's a team player and I think that's the best part about our team is that there's no real egos here.”

Not including a spot in the NBA Play-in, Fox has made one previous trip to the playoffs. He's a big reason the Spurs are on track for what would prove his second appearance in the postseason. That's regardless of his – and their – All-Star status.