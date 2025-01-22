ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs meet on Thursday afternoon in Paris, France for the first game of a fun international battle. It's time to continue our NBA Paris odds series with a Spurs-Pacers prediction and pick.

The star of the show will be France's own Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot stud is quickly establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA. The Spurs are improving as a team as well, and all signs show that SA will be a team to reckon with down the road. San Antonio is 19-22 on the season which places them 12th in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for 11th and also 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the 10th seed. We could very well see SA in the Play-In Tournament this season.

Indiana is figuring things out. After a rough start to the season, Indiana has won eight of their last 10 games to improve to 24-19 on the season. The Pacers are 5th in the Eastern Conference and are talented enough to make another run to the Eastern Conference Finals as they did last season. The Pacers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-102 last time out.

These two will play again on Saturday and the Spurs will be the home team.

Here are the Spurs-Pacers NBA Paris odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Paris Odds: Spurs-Pacers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +130

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Pacers NBA Paris

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs will without a doubt have the home-court advantage for this series. Wemba will have thousands of fans there to see him and he could feed off that energy as he did during the Paris Olympics. Wemba is the FanDuel favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year as well as on every single sportsbook. Wemba is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 4.0 blocks on the year. He is also shooting 35.4% from deep which proves he can do it all. If Wembanyama plays well, the Spurs will play well and feed off the loud energy from the arena.

Devin Vassell is becoming a star in San Antonio as well. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The former Florida State guard is picking up his pace on offense as he has scored 20+ in four straight games. Rookie Stephon Castle is emerging as a potential ROY candidate. He is at 11.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.

San Antonio is 20-21 against the spread this season and 22-19 on over/unders.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers are favored in this game but not by much. The reason is because this team is hot right now. They have a lot of weapons. Pascal Siakam is one of the more consistent scorers in the NBA. He shoots 52.3% from the floor and averages 20.1 points. He adds 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. The leader of this team, Tyrese Haliburton, is at 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists (5th in NBA), 0.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. He only scored nine points last time out against the Sixers. He must find the net more often this time around facing an elite defense.

The Pacers contain five others who average double-digits in scoring. They don't rely on one person to do the load of scoring. Indiana is 1oth in the NBA in scoring at 115.2 per game and is 4th in field goal percentage at 49%. San Antonio is at just 45.5% and scores only 111.6 points per game. San Antonio is 15th in points allowed which is right in the middle of the pack.

Indiana is 22-20-1 ATS and 22-19-2 on over/unders. They have covered in eight of their last nine games.

Final Spurs-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun two-game series in Paris. I expect the Spurs to show up and compete hard as Wemba will be the talk of the weekend. However, the Pacers are hot and will win this game. There is a chance they split the series but Indiana takes the first one.

Final Spurs-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers ML (-154)