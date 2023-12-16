Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs finally snapped their losing skid -- and the entire locker room is in jubilee.

The San Antonio Spurs entered their Friday night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers losers of their past 18 games. However, Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs roster played like their lives depended on it. Led by a career night from Devin Vassell, who broke out of his funk in a big way with 36 points, the Spurs have finally won their first game since November 2, taking home a 129-115 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.

The one month and 13 day wait to get the team's fourth victory of the season must have been excruciating. But as the old adage goes, patience may be bitter, but its fruits overflow in sweetness. Wembanyama is now urging the Spurs to do whatever it takes to make sure that the good times continue to roll.

“Feels like a playoff game for me. We love this feeling. We have to work our ass off to repeat it,” Wembanyama told reporters after the game, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

Of course, it's important to note that the Lakers were without Anthony Davis, the man who torched them during their matchup this past Wednesday, so the Spurs didn't exactly face a full-strength squad. But at this juncture, the Spurs can't be too picky about the teams they get wins over, especially when LeBron James suited up anyway.

The playoffs are nothing but a pipe dream for the Spurs at this point; based on net rating, the Spurs are the second-worst team in the NBA, only better than the flatlining Detroit Pistons. But if Victor Wembanyama continues to lead the way for the Spurs, both on and off the court, then the wins should continue to flow, and perhaps by next season, they'll be in a much better spot in the Western Conference standings.

“This is what I’m addicted to, this is what I love,” Wembanyama said of winning.

The Spurs should have good opportunities to pick up some wins before the year ends, as they'll be facing the Portland Trail Blazers (twice), the Utah Jazz, and the Chicago Bulls over the next two weeks.