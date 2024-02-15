The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft already entered the series with the highest possible rating for a rookie (84 OVR)

Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K24 Rating saw yet another boost in the latest player ratings update. The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft already entered the series with the highest possible rating for a rookie (84 OVR). Since his debut in the big league, Wemby's proved that he can live up to the hype, and gives Spurs fans hope for the future. So, where does his OVR stand at right now?

Victor Wembanyama 2K24 Rating Receives Another Boost Ahead of The All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama's 2K24 Rating received a +1 boost to his OVR, escalating the Center to an 89 OVR. Should he keep up the performance, he might be the first every rookie to attain a 90 OVR in NBA 2K history. While he's already shattering records for his player rating, it seems Wemby can go even further beyond with over 25 games remaining this year for his 2K24 rating.

Wembanyama has been on fire this year. In the team's recent 122-99 victory over the Raptors, he recorded a triple double with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Furthermore, he became the first player to record over 20 points and 10 blocks in less than 30 minutes. Overall, he currently ranks 13th in the league in rebounds (10 per game) while averaging 20 points per contest. At just 20 years old, Wemby's keeping up with the pros, despitee the Spurs' struggles.

Furthermore, Wemby hasn't recorded less than double digit points in a game since December 21st, when he only played 22 minutes against Chicago. Since that loss, he recorded 15+ points in every game since. Overall, despite the Spurs' struggles this year, fans can point no blame to the player who gives them hope for the future.

We look forward to seeing what Wemby does this year with the Spurs. Overall, the team itself as a whole is struggling with an 11-44 record currently. However, the future looks bright if they continue to secure talent like Wembanyama in future drafts. And in terms of Wemby's 2K24 Rating, we definitely expect to see the young superstar's numbers go up more.

