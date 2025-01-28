San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama has pledged his commitment to represent the French national team at EuroBasket 2025, provided he remains physically healthy. Jean-Pierre Hunckler, president of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), confirmed the news in an interview with French publication Le Progrès.

“He assured me that unless there is a physical problem, he would be there for Euro 2025,” Hunckler said.

Hunckler praised the 7-foot-4 superstar for his dedication to both the national team and the broader development of basketball in France.

“The luck we have is that he is a young man with a good head and who thinks about French basketball and its development,” Hunckler added.

This announcement solidifies Wembanyama’s growing legacy as a cornerstone of French basketball. After his standout rookie season in the NBA, Wembanyama further established himself on the global stage during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he led France to a silver medal. The French team narrowly missed gold, falling to Team USA in the final.

Victor Wembanyama's EuroBasket 2025 commitment solidifies role as France's centerpiece

Now in his second NBA season, Wembanyama continues to impress with his all-around dominance. Through 38 games, the 21-year-old phenom is averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range, showcasing his unique blend of size, skill, and versatility.

Wembanyama’s efforts have been critical for the Spurs, who hold a 20-23 record and are within striking distance of the Sacramento Kings (24-22) for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. His two-way play has been a driving force behind the Spurs' competitive push, despite the team’s ongoing rebuilding phase.

EuroBasket 2025, one of the premier basketball competitions in Europe, will provide an important platform for Wembanyama to continue his ascent as a global basketball star. France will aim to build on its recent international success, with Wembanyama expected to play a pivotal role.

The tournament will also serve as an opportunity for France to further integrate its emerging talent alongside established veterans. Wembanyama’s commitment underscores his long-term vision for the national team and his desire to bring additional accolades to French basketball.

As the 2024-25 NBA season progresses, Wembanyama's health and performance will remain a critical focus for both the Spurs and the French national team, with EuroBasket 2025 looming as another milestone in the young star’s already promising career.