Victor Wembanyama is coming to the Olympics in 2024. The San Antonio Spurs super rookie expressed his desire to join to be part of Team France in the Paris Olympic Games in a statement.

“Succeeding in the Olympics would be a great story. And there will be no goal other than gold. Of course, I will be present at the Olympics,” Wembanyama said via L'Equipe (translated by BasketNews).

It appears that one of the biggest factors that drove Victor Wembanyama to announce his intention to represent his country in the 2024 Paris Olympics was the recent debacle of Team France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I watched the FIBA World Cup, and the result was very disappointing. However, I am not worried. I have no judgment to make; I was not on the team, and it is in the hands of top-level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year.”

France were expected by many to be among the top contenders for the FIBA World Cup title, but they did not even manage to reach the knockout phase of the tournament, crashing out of gold medal contention after getting stunned by Latvia and crushed by Canada. Like most of his countrymen, seeing France finish just 18th in the FIBA World Cup did not sit well with Wembanyama, who seemingly can't wait to help Les Bleus.

However, his immediate focus will be on his rookie season in the NBA after the Spurs selected him No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.