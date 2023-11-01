There are going to be some rough times for the still-raw Victor Wembanyama, as is evident by him missing his first five field goal attempts in the San Antonio Spurs' road game versus the Phoenix Suns. But there will also be moments when the rookie leaves jaws on the floor with his supreme skill. Kevin Durant and Drew Eubanks can attest to that.

Near the end of the first half, Wembanyama zoomed by Durant and dunked over poor Eubanks for his first bucket of the game. Amazingly, the emphatic, left-handed jam occurred seconds after Durant made the French phenom the subject of his own personal poster.

Hall of Famer and current broadcaster Reggie Miller was absolutely beside himself, and so too was Durant. The two-time NBA champion stood in wonder and awe at Wembanyama. “Look at KD's face,” Miller exclaimed. Fans watching from home could not see the facial expression in question, but one can imagine the sheer dismay he was feeling. Others followed suit on X/Twitter.

Wild sequence. Kevin Durant dunks on Wemby and then Wemby gets it back in blood on the other end with a poster of his own. pic.twitter.com/tU4D3Odp8l — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) November 1, 2023

Reggie Miller and Brian Anderson’s reaction to Victor Wembanyama's poster 😅pic.twitter.com/hw4fDDUeVV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Victor Wembanyama at the half: 6 PTS

4 REB

1 BLK

1 Insane Poster Strong ending to the half. pic.twitter.com/5mzrwsViNl — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 1, 2023

I wouldn't even attempt to block Victor Wembanyama dunk.. Get put on a poster for sure! — Steelmatic (@Oso1Hundred) November 1, 2023

“I wouldn't even attempt to block a Victor Wembanyama dunk.. Get put on a poster for sure!” Steelmatic posted. The Suns are doing what they can to thwart the No. 1 overall pick and the Spurs, with Eric Gordon turning back the clock with a magnificent shooting night. Kevin Durant is also producing another standard effort, as he continues to lead the team without the injured Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.



For his part, Wembanyama is once again being eased into the action. Although his 7-foot-4 frame prevents him from truly fading into the background, the 19-year-old sometimes becomes a bit player in Gregg Popovich's offense. The highlight-reel plays are going to remain, but if San Antonio is going to make headway this year, Wembanyama must simultaneously be more assertive and efficient (Update: he did!).

While that is a tough combination for any rookie to master, this promising talent has defied logic for most of his life. Moreover, as proven by his epic dunk, Victor Wembanyama punches back when he gets knocked down.