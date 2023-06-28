Victor Wembanyama's welcome dinner in San Antonio shortly after the 2023 NBA Draft made all sorts of headlines. This does not come as a surprise at all considering how a handful of San Antonio Spurs icons attended the meeting to give the team's soon-to-be cornerstone star a warm welcome to the city. This included none other than Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliot.

Among the bunch, it was Elliot who provided some telling insight about their conversations with Wembanyama. As it turns out, there was one particular question from the 19-year-old that took Elliot by surprise:

“He asked us, ‘How can you get enough sleep on the road,'” Elliot said. “What kind of young person asks that question? Most guys are like ‘Hey, what's the best club to go to in Philly or New York.'”

Elliot has been around the block for quite a bit so he's had his fair share of encounters with young players. The fact that Wembanyama was asking about getting the proper rest on the road just speaks volumes of this young man's elite mentality. He's clearly more focused on becoming the best version of himself as opposed to enjoying the glitz and glamour of being an NBA star.

There's no denying that Victor Wembanyama was endowed with some God-given talents for the sport of basketball. However, what makes this kid stand out is the fact that he's completely focused on achieving his dreams. Wemby previously said that he's not feeling the pressure of being touted as a generational talent simply because he has much higher expectations of himself. He wasn't lying about that one.