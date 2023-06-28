No draft pick has captivated the entire NBA and basketball world like Victor Wembanyama has since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. A versatile big man who many have been quick to compare to some of the greatest players of all-time, Wembanyama has a chance to make the San Antonio Spurs relevant again very quickly.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is always a fantastic event and this year, even more hype has been added to the showcase with Wembanyama set to kick things off on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

This is expected be the French big man's official debut with the Spurs, as the team announced on Wednesday that he would not be participating in the California Classic event ahead of the league's official Summer League in Las Vegas. Should he not play in their first game out in Las Vegas, Wembanyama's next chance to make his debut in a Spurs' uniform would be on July 9 against the Portland Trail Blazers and Scoot Henderson, this year's No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

The Spurs are set to play two games in Sacramento on July 3 and July 5 against the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. Wembanyama will not be in attendance for these games and will join the team ahead of their first game in Las Vegas on July 7. He also made headlines recently by deciding not to play for the French national team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, as he will instead prepare for his rookie season in San Antonio.

Standing 7'5″ with an 8'0″ wingspan, Wembanyama has dominated NBA headlines for months now leading up to last Thursday's draft. There are no limits to his game and the Spurs rookie has a chance to instantly make his franchise a playoff contending team again, something they have not been in years. While he is not expected to play in every game San Antonio has on their schedule for Las Vegas Summer League, Wembanyama will give NBA fans a glimpse of what he has to offer in at least one game.