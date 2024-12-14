Victor Wembanyama is in the midst of another first. Unlike just about every other one the San Antonio Spurs center has experienced though, this is one he'd rather do without.

“It's something different than I've experienced before in my career,” Wembanyama said following the Silver and Black's most recent game.

The NBA's first ever Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month (an award that started this season) and a unanimous Rookie of the Year, Wemby, whose first season-plus in the league has been filled with stat lines rarely seen, is experiencing lower back pain.

“It's not a big deal, but sometimes it stops me from doing certain things.”

Detailing Victor Wembanyama's back troubles

The back issues started in a December 3 loss at the Phoenix Suns. The 7-foot-5 center fell to the floor upon contact which led to him being whistled for an offensive foul.

“I think he got hit on that one play, but, I mean, he finished the game,” acting Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said that night. “We just took him out at the end for that last play. I haven't talked or heard anything.”

Johnson followed up definitively on whether he thought it was cause for major concern,

“No.”

Asked that same night about that same play, Wemby was almost as succinct and direct.

“Not great. That happens. Not great.”

Three games later, two of which he missed related to the back, Wembanyama gave a familiar response when asked how the injury is affecting his play.

“Not in a good way. Rarely in a good way.”

The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft missed a December 5 game vs. the Chicago Bulls and a contest the next night vs. the Sacramento Kings, both with lower back soreness and both San Antonio losses at home.

Wemby dealing with the back issues

The Spurs have enjoyed four nights off since their most recent outing – a 121-116 victory vs. the New Orleans Pelicans in which Wembanyama hit the go-ahead three-pointer with more than :30 left.

Expand Tweet

“The time off has been really beneficial, of course – beneficial because I can keep from being hit, and practicing and lifting while it's all controlled. I feel better, but I feel worse than tomorrow,” the Spurs leading scorer said following a mid-week practice.

For the season, the 20-year-old centerpiece has missed five of the Spurs' first 24 games, including three in mid-November with a right knee contusion. Among the other young members who make up the Spurs main core, he's proven durable this far. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell has played in nine games while Jeremy Sochan has suited up in 11.

“I can't say we got used to a certain rotation, but I'm saying we just need to get used to any game plan and it doesn't really matter. At the end of the day, we practice all together, mix up teams, we know each other. It doesn't matter.”

What does matter is Wembanyama's health. He was again succinct when asked if he feels like the injury is getting better.

“Yes.”

It's an answer that corresponds as to whether the Spurs can only remain competitive if Wemby stays healthy.