With just under 0:40 remaining in the San Antonio Spurs' most recent game, the team was down by two to the New Orleans Pelicans. As they came up the court, Victor Wembanyama trailed the ball-handling Chris Paul. In a surprise to no one, the future Hall-of-Fame point guard flipped the ball back to his uniquely talented teammate. In a move that's become increasingly common in a young career that's just a little more than a season old, the 7-foot-5 center shot it without hesitation in a late spot that helped decide the game.

“It was an instinctive moment,” Wemby told ClutchPoints,

Asked how much of that instinct comes from wanting to take the potentially game-winning shot, Wembanyama admitted what's all too obvious on the court.

“I think, yeah, of course, you look at that. Of course, you look at it,” last year's unanimous Rookie of the Year continued in answering ClutchPoints' question.

“We needed a bucket. They had a good run, so it was the best way to stop it.”

Expand Tweet

Victor Wembanyama details game-winner

After taking control in a dominant second quarter of Sunday's home win vs. the Pelicans, the Spurs squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth. New Orleans took a two-point advantage on a C.J. McCollum bucket in the lane with exactly a minute left in the contest.

It set the stage for Wembanyama's heroics twenty seconds later when he found himself behind Paul as they advanced the ball following a jump ball that the Spurs center won.

“Did I know? I sure wanted it,” Wemby responded when asked if he knew whether CP3 was going to give him the ball shortly after they crossed midcourt. “I don't know if I knew it.”

Acting Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson flashed a wry smile when asked if he had any doubt whether the Spurs leading scorer's shot would find the bottom of the net.

“I'm glad it went in. We didn't have a great stretch before then, but I don't ever doubt Victor in those moments.”

They're moments Wembanyama affirms come natural for him. Even at the age of 20, he describes big shot opportunities as instinctive – and not just because it's a catch and shoot situation.

“I think missing one before, it allowed me to fix it later. I thought it was the time where I thought I needed to take the ball and do something.”

Wemby's other big shot of the night

A Wembanyama three-pointer also served as the 12,092nd assist of Paul's career. It moved the 20-year-veteran into second all-time in the category behind only John Stockton.

“Very special. It's the first time for me witnessing such a big milestone for any player,” the French phenom exclaimed.

Nineteen years his senior, Paul was honored during and after the game by the Spurs organization. Wembanyama knows it's a celebration that will outlive the day.

“It's already big right now, it's already big time, but in some years, I'm going to look back at it and think, ‘I was the 12,000th, or whatever, assist, you know, and realize that this is going to age like a good wine.”