The San Antonio Spurs got another look at Victor Wembanyama on the court at their intrasquad scrimmage. The French phenom continues to dazzle and make San Antonio feel great about its future.

The Spurs' Silver & Black open scrimmage gave fans a chance to see the top overall pick in action. Wembanyama's team lost but the fans were absolutely thrilled to see him. He hit a few nifty shots and made some other plays that impressed the crowd and his teammates, including Zach Collins, who is projected to start alongside him in the frontcourt.

Collins is quickly becoming a fan of Wemby's game and how much he can do on the floor, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“It’s a lot of fun. He’s so versatile. I’m not just an inside guy. I can shoot, too, so, it’s kind of a back and forth: He runs the floor and I’ll hit him on the high-low, and vice-versa. So, there’s just a lot of things we can do with it,” Collins said, per Orsborn.

Collins noted that Wembanyama is a slick and willing passer, too. The Spurs' future star has a fantastic feel for the game. While it may take time for the lanky teenager to get accustomed to NBA physicality, his ability to read the floor and willingness to share the ball will put him on a path to greatness.

Victor Wembanyama showing off the handles and the court vision 😳 (via @KellyIko)pic.twitter.com/jJyCIwLUN6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

“That’s just knowing the game and being a natural at it…And, he’s a willing passer,” Collins said, per Orsborn. “Half the battle is being willing to make that pass and he is willing. He’s fun to play with, that’s for sure.”

Wembanyama should be a two-way force for the Spurs as they look to become a playoff contender again. The super high expectations will be there but so will the San Antonio infrastructure to support him.

The Spurs' first preseason game is Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and their first regular-season game is Wednesday, October 25 against the Dallas Mavericks. Victor Wembanyama will have a target on his back as opponents look to take it right to the highly touted prospect.