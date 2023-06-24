San Antonio Spurs fans recently got their first taste of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama shortly after the 2023 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old took the court in full Spurs uniform, which was indeed a sight to behold. Unfortunately, he wasn't exactly very impressive in terms of getting the ball inside the hoop.

In the video below, Wembanyama struggled with his jumper. He ended up missing three consecutive shots before deciding to just dunk his last attempt:

Victor Wembanyama can’t make a jumper in shoot around Did the Spurs pick the wrong guy?

As you may have seen in the caption of the above tweet, folks are already questioning if the Spurs made a major mistake in picking Wembanyama as the top pick of the recently-concluded NBA Draft. Some other keyboard warriors were also quick to condemn Wemby with their abrupt overreactions:

Some fans are literally saying that Victor Wembanyama is a bust after seeing him miss a few shots in his first shootaround for the Spurs. That could probably be considered as jumping to conclusions, right? Either way, these folks appear more than happy to jump onboard the Wemby hate train as soon as humanly possible.

At the end of the day, though, you can't say that this wasn't expected — especially considering how the future Spurs star has been touted as the greatest draft prospect in the history of sports. Wembanyama clearly has some big shoes to fill, and there's going to be a ton of pressure on him from Day 1. At this point, however, it doesn't seem like the French phenom is bothered by all the noise.