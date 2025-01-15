The San Antonio Spurs have been rolling as of late, currently sitting at an even 19-19 on the season after Monday evening's road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Victor Wembanyama is a virtual lock to make the first of what figures to be many All-Star games this season, and San Antonio has an outside chance to return to the playoffs for the first time in several years.

Wembanyama recently created a heartwarming moment after the Spurs' road victory over the Brooklyn Nets, in which he swapped his own jersey with that of a young fan in attendance, and then let the child take the jersey home with him.

However, the jersey has since gone up for auction online, and now, Wembanyama is taking to social media to share his one-emoji reaction to that development (Via NBA Central on X).

https://x.com/wemby/status/1879576636653543639

The jersey is currently being listed on Goldin with a starting bid price of $10,000, with the auction set to begin on January 22.

A historic start

Jersey controversy aside, Victor Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the best players in the NBA less than two full seasons into his tenure and is currently one of the frontrunners for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award.

The veteran help the Spurs acquired this offseason in the form of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have paid dividends for the young superstar's development, and the team has also showed great maturity holding down the fort in the health-related absence of head coach Gregg Popovich.

San Antonio still probably has to do a bit more ironing out of their roster to truly to be ready to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City and Dallas Mavericks out west, but they do have some assets at their disposal, including multiple first-round picks in what figures to be a loaded 2025 NBA Draft thanks to their 2022 offseason trade of Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

In any case, San Antonio will next take the floor at home on Wednesday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies. That game is slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.