San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama might have a new fan nickname, whether he likes it or not. His surname is notoriously difficult for many to comprehend, but one fan's viral interpretation of it as “Hector Banana-Bread” sparked the birth of a new tale that is likely to last.

The legend was born when the girlfriend of a fan of the 21-year-old told his girlfriend asked others for help identifying him on Reddit. She explained that she wanted to get her boyfriend Wembanyama's jersey as a gift but forgot his name. The user detailed that her boyfriend was a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers but lives in Texas as one of her clues to identifying the mysterious banana bread basketball player.

“Here are some clues that could be helpful,” Reddit user Rafe_Cameron_OBX wrote. “This one is pretty dumb but I vaguely remember that the player's name sounded like ‘Hector Banana-Bread.' However, if I put that name into Google, I just get banana bread recipes so the name is probably way off.”

Expand Tweet

Through a painstaking process of elimination, comments helped the user identify “Hector Banana-Bread” as Victor Wembanyama. However, that was only the beginning, as the Reddit chain went viral and spread across multiple platforms.

“Hector Banana-Bread” has reached both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, with fans already giving Wembanyama the nickname. The 7-foot-3 star already commonly goes by “Wemby” but there is just something about “Hector Banana-Bread” that has a nicer ring to it.

Victor Wembanyama yet to make ‘Hector Banana-Bread' debut

Since earning his new nickname, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have yet to return to the court. Ironically, San Antonio was supposed to face the Lakers the game after earning his new moniker, the favorite team of his culprit's boyfriend.

Unfortunately for “Banana-Bread” fans, the game between the Lakers and Spurs was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. San Antonio has not played since Jan. 8, when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by 16 points. The Spurs and Lakers are scheduled to face each other on Monday, Jan. 13, at Crypto.com Arena.

Spurs fans will certainly hope that “Hector Banana-Bread” has a better outing against the Lakers than Wembanyama did against the Bucks. The emerging star recorded just 10 points against Milwaukee as the entire team struggled to score. However, he still dominated on defense, notching 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the game.

At the midway point of 2024-2025, Wembanyama is the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in April. He looks to take the trophy away from fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert, who claimed his fourth DPOY award in 2024.