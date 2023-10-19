The amount of skills and natural gifts given to Victor Wembanyama always leaves a lot of basketball fans in awe. The big man for the San Antonio Spurs seems to have a lot of things in his bag. He showed his latest move and went full Kyrie Irving in the NBA Preseason. His latest victim was the Houston Rockets, more specifically Reggie Bullock.

Victor Wembanyama was already steamrolling the Rockets. On only 21 minutes of play, he torched opponents and led the Spurs to a 32 to 13 opening quarter. The cherry on top was when he dribbled the ball through the legs of Reggie Bullock for a blow-by. Fans went nuts after they saw the freak of nature pull off the move.

Fans knew immediately that the NBA was done for after the Spurs rookie got in his bag. Statements like “Ya it’s over for the league” and “It’s literally not even fair how good he is being that tall” were being thrown around when they were reacting to the play.

Other members of the Spurs faithful loved how Wemby remained competitive despite it not being part of the 82 games yet. “It ain’t even regular season yet and he bringing out his bag” was the observation of one avid spectator.

Wemby ended the NBA Preseason game with 15 points and an assist on the offensive end. He also notched six boards to cap off an all-around performance. The Spurs never went wrong in picking him with the amount of talent that he brings to the table along with his size.