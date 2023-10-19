The San Antonio Spurs and their fans haven't had the chance to watch Victor Wembanyama in a truly meaningful game yet, but they are just a few short days away. For now the Spurs franchise is keeping tabs on the former number one overall pick in preseason action.

Wembanyama's Spurs debut performances have led to some fans and analysts of the game calling him a ‘cheat code' recently. The hype surrounding the French big man also drew a NSFW reaction from NBA forward and Spurs teammate Devin Vassell.

Wembanyama Shows Off Big Man Chops vs. Houston

Victor Wembanyama with a big man’s block before the half 💪 pic.twitter.com/Hbmaegf7Ue — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

‘Wemby,' Vassell Among Top Spurs Performers

Wembanyama has averaged better than 21.5 points per game thus far during the preseason, leading the Spurs.

He had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes vs. the Rockets during Wednesday night's preseason action as the game wound down late in the third quarter toward its inevitable finish.

Vassell led the Spurs with 25 points while Jabari Smith Jr. had 22 to lead the Rockets.

Wembanyama's 7-foot-4, 209 pound frame has been criticized in some NBA circles because of its slender nature. So far this preseason he has shown he has the strength, and the length, to battle it out in the paint for rebounds, dunks, and blocks.

The man known as ‘Wemby' shocked Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant recently when he elevated over top of him for a poster dunk, throwing the ball through the rim in an unbelievable way reminiscent of Michael Jordan in 1996 classic cartoon/live action movie ‘Space Jam,' which starred world famous comedian Bill Murray and several NBA superstars.