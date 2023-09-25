Victor Wembanyama has yet to even log his first minute in an official NBA regular season game, but he's already being showered by love by San Antonio Spurs fans. Among the forms of appreciation he's gotten from San Antonio faithful are murals, including one he visited recently.

The top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft took pictures with the artwork and inked it as well with his signature.

Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama pulled up to check out a mural of him and then signed it afterwards 🔥 (via colton_valentine_/IG) pic.twitter.com/eYNyqRPLOB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

However, Wembanyama isn't the first one from the Spurs to make an actual visit to the mural. San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich had him beat by a mile, as he was there way back in June — before the Spurs even got the chance to select Wembanyama in the draft.

Of course, the Spurs and their fans can't wait for Wembanyama to finally see action. He has been labeled as San Antonio basketball's messiah who will key a resurgence of one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. Wembanyama has big shoes to fill, as he now plays for an organization that was used to lean on the likes of big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson. The young Frenchman unicorn has the size, skills, and athleticism to become one of the best players in the NBA but until he plays like one on the court, it will all just be a mere promise.

The Spurs have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and they are coming off a horrible 22-60 campaign that helped boost their chances to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.