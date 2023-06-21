You can bet the farm that Victor Wembanyama is going to be taken No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in this week's 2023 NBA Draft. That is virtually done and in the bag. And if there was any glimmer of infinitesimal hope that another team that's not San Antonio would land Wembanyama, it's now effectively snuffed because Gregg Popovich just did this.

Gregg Popovich pulled up to a Spurs fan painting a mural of Victor Wembanyama 🎨 (via colton_valentine_/IG) pic.twitter.com/Jv0w6qtLFD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

Without a doubt, Victor Wembanyama is the top prize in the upcoming draft. There is no NBA prospect bigger — literally and figuratively — than the French star, who is viewed as a franchise-altering talent. Wembanyama has the potential to shift the competitive balance in the league if he turns out to be exactly the player many expected him to be down the road.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Spurs have learned perhaps everything there is to learn about Victor Wembanyama and they must be convinced that he is the future not just of the franchise but of the league itself. Gregg Popovich viewing a piece of art dedicated to Wembanyama was merely nothing more than just the legendary head coach taking in and relishing the last few exciting moments leading up to San Antonio's inevitable drafting of the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 star.

Behind the Spurs in the draft order in the first round are the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2, the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3, the Houston Rockets at No. 4, and the Detroit Pistons at No. 5. Barring any shocking development between this time and draft night, everything is all set for the Spurs to take Wembanyama.