Victor Wembanyama enjoyed a terrific rookie season. However, he is ready to take a step forward during his second year in the NBA.

“For me, it’s the only solution,” Wembanyama said recently, via Chris Mannix of si.com. “Expanding my game is not thinking twice when you want to do something crazy. I don’t think I’ve had one game where I really applied everything. Not one. I want eventually to have a wide variety of tools that I’ve really mastered. I don’t want to have a role on the court. I don’t want to be the shot blocker. I don’t want to be the scorer. I don’t want to be the playmaker. I want to be all of this at once.”

Wembanyama wants to be a player who can do it all on the floor. He has already displayed that kind of potential, and it is a reason why he was such a highly-regarded prospect before entering the NBA. Wembanyama realistically has the ceiling of an all-time NBA legend.

With that being said, the Spurs star is only 20 years old. The fact is that he is still improving. The NBA world is expecting Wembanyama to take the next step during the 2024-25 season, though.

Victor Wembanyama's 2023-24 season

Wembanyama made his NBA debut at 19 years old during the 2023-24 season. He ended up cruising to the NBA Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 21.4 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal shooting. Wembanyama added 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and a league leading 3.6 blocks per game.

The one element of Wembanyama's game that has yet to completely translate to the NBA is his three-point shooting. He was regarded as a quality three-point shooter before entering the league, but he shot only 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. Of course, that would be a respectable percentage for some big men in the league.

Wembanyama surely expects to become a more reliable shooter from beyond the arc moving forward. There is a realistic chance of his three-point shooting improving drastically over the next couple of years given his potential.

What to expect from Wembanyama in his second NBA season

Wembanyama is stronger heading into his second NBA season. As a result, he may see an increase in both his points and rebounds per game. Wembanyama will likely improve his finishing at the basket and could end up leading the league in rebounds per outing.

The addition of Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards of all-time, should prove to play a crucial role in Wembanyama's development. Paul is arguably the best passing guard in NBA history. He understands how to get his teammates the best possible looks.

The fit projects to be effective. Sure, the Spurs are not expected to reach the NBA Finals, but San Antonio could make some noise in the NBA standings this season with Paul and Wembanyama leading the way.

Victor Wembanyama will only continue to improve as his NBA career moves forward. We may not see the best of Wembanyama for a few years. Still, it would not be surprising to see him enjoy an All-Star campaign during the 2024-25 season.