The San Antonio Spurs struck gold in the 2023 NBA Draft. This came in the form of Victor Wembanyama, who is widely expected to change the landscape of the NBA as we know it. As it turns out, Wemby doesn't only want to make a major impact on the league at the soonest possible time. The 19-year-old also wants to make sure that he is able to make one specific thing clear when it comes to American fans.

Wembanyama arrived in the United States just a few days prior to the actual draft. However, he's been in the U.S. before, so it's not as if he's unfamiliar with the ways of American fans. The new Spurs star obviously has nothing against the supporters in America — not at all. However, if given a choice about the one thing he wants U.S. fans to get right about French culture, Wemby says it's the proper pronunciation of the word “croissant:”

“You gotta learn how to pronounce croissant. It's not ‘kruh-saant', it's ‘kwaa-saant.'” Wemby cleared up.

Question: "What's one French word you want fans to learn?" *Victor Wembanyama thinks* Wemby: "You gotta learn how to pronounce croissant. It's not 'kruh-saant', it's 'kwaa-saant.'" 🥐 How do you pronounce the French pastry? (via spurs/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/VZvn7EQ2Z9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

There goes our daily dose of French 101 care of Victor Wembanyama. There's going to be a lot more where that came from in the coming years, and I'm pretty sure Spurs fans will be more than happy to indulge Wemby with his musings. For now, though, we will all need to settle on learning the proper pronunciation of this delectable French grain product.

Apart from being a great French tutor, let's not forget that Wembanyama is a pretty good basketball player, too. We're all about to witness just how great he can be in a few months' time.