San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama shared a special moment on the basketball court with one of his biggest fans. That fan also happened to be perhaps his smallest one. Wembanyama swapped jerseys with one of his supporters, and the moment went viral.

Expand Tweet

The Spurs star also gave a fist bump to the young fan. The two swapped jerseys, with Wemby getting a small shirt while the fan got an awfully big one.

Wembanyama is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the NBA. The Spurs big man is in his second season, and is lifting San Antonio to a respectable record. The former NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds a game. San Antonio is 16-15 on the season after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Wembanyama had a spectacular performance on Christmas Day, pouring in 42 points in a losing effort for San Antonio against the Knicks. He needed just three more points in that game to tie the Christmas debut points record for an NBA player. That record belongs to Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 45 in his Christmas debut.

The big man may be attracting new fans with his willingness to pose for pictures and swap jerseys.

The Spurs are creating some excitement this year

San Antonio is pushing to gain ground in the Western Conference this season. The addition of veteran guard Chris Paul with the young phenom Wemby is creating some buzz for the Texas franchise.

This season, Wembanyama has put together some fabulous performances. His Christmas game against the New York Knicks will go down as one of his best this season. Wemby is shooting 48 percent from the field this year, and 36 percent from three-point range. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

The Spurs are ninth in the Western Conference standings. San Antonio is only half a game behind the Timberwolves, who made a postseason push last year. San Antonio is also just one game behind Denver, who won the NBA championship a few years ago. In just his second season, Wembanyama is getting San Antonio in the thick of things. The team last won a division title in 2017.

San Antonio next plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern. Spurs fans are definitely excited about how far Wemby can take them this season.