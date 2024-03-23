Victor Wembanyama's potential game-winning fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer went awry and the San Antonio Spurs blew a chance at a rare win against a Memphis Grizzlies team that's been depleted for the majority of the season.
After the 99-97 loss, the generational talent reflected on what he should have done. But it had nothing do with the last-second heave.
“I didn't put the nail in the coffin,” Wemby told ClutchPoints, alluding to a nearly 20-point lead his squad built early.
Though the top pick in last summer's draft delivered his seventh 30-plus point game of the season, his third this month, he couldn't get over his missed opportunities.
Victor Wembanyama speaks out on lost opportunity
In failing to “put the nail in the coffin,” Wembanyama pointed to his team's 17-point lead in the second quarter.
“Actually, I remember having a thought in the first half that when we were up by a lot,” Wemby said leading up to his mention of the missed opportunity.
“This is how I felt. I wanted to have a reaction because it does matter who's in front of us, [we] have to play the same way and be as aggressive. I wanted to be as aggressive as if it was [Joel] Embiid or Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in front of us. I did have a reaction and they're mistakes I won't make again,” the Spurs leading scorer continued.
There were moments throughout the second half in which Wemby did look more aggressive offensively. By that point, Memphis had not only clawed back, but had gone ahead.
“Take over. I don't know, Have a reaction and help the team as best as I can,” he added when a reporter brought up that portion of the game. “We had to react one way or the other because I don't think they played good defense.”
“Yeah, I don't remember the stretch, but I might've of,” Wembanyama responded when asked he raised his level of aggression. “I don't know. I have to watch the game.”
Victor Wembanyama's final sequence
With 31 more points on Friday, the 20-year-old marvel continued his impressive play in what has been a fantastic season individually. He also tallied 16 rebounds, five assists and three blocks versus the Grizzlies.
But it's what he didn't do that he talked about most following the loss to a Grizzlies franchise that was missing Ja Morant, Demsond Bane, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard and Derrick Rose.
Down two points with :01 second to go in the contest, the Spurs drew up a play in which Devin Vassell went to the corner and Wemby rolled to the block. Jeremy Sochan couldn't get the ball to either so a time out ensued to avoid a five second violation.
“Yeah. Because we could have had either a three or a two so we had both options,” Victor Wembanyama confirmed to ClutchPoints about the design of the play.
Wemby's miss from beyond the arc minutes later ended the game and sent the Spurs to 15-55 for the season.