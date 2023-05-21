It’s not the first time we’ve seen Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama stand next to each other, but it’s still a surreal sight nonetheless.

Wembanyama is all but guaranteed to join the San Antonio Spurs later this year after the franchise won the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week.

But first, the talented Frenchman has his eyes on the LNB Pro A title as his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team defeated Cholet 93-80 in Game 1 of their quarterfinals matchup on Sunday.

Wembanyama unsurprisingly had a solid game with 22 points and 10 rebounds along with six assists, two steals and two blocks as he did just about everything.

Prior to the game, the 19-year-old was also presented with the MVP award by Timberwolves big man Gobert after a stellar season.

7'1" Rudy Gobert standing next to his fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7'5" 😲 (via @Metropolitans92)pic.twitter.com/GBDsQtzW5s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

But what stood out more than anything was how he towered over the 7’1” Gobert…and Twitter went wild at the size difference.

Nah wtf. He make gobert look normal https://t.co/rVDmCps7An — Gambit♠️ (@supadez3x) May 21, 2023

He looks like a character I made in NBA JAM🤣🤣 — Emilio (@CruzTheSequel) May 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This guy’s a tower. Makes a 7’1” guy look like a little man. https://t.co/dHH3wWYeAC — Mallam Battycash (@Batarhe) May 21, 2023

This is just absurd. https://t.co/kfeghMsTXH — David Naylor (Discord: ProfCedar#1502) (@ProfCedar) May 21, 2023

I can’t believe how much taller he is than Rudy, who is SO freaking tall, lol https://t.co/qhBs3wLRqQ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 21, 2023

Of course, it’s not the first time we got to see Gobert — one of the tallest players in the league today — made to look small by his fellow French compatriot.

The pair posed for pictures following a Metropolitans 92 game back in October with Gobert joking during saying, “I feel good, I feel small.”

But Gobert won’t be the only one made to feel small. In fact, every player in the NBA will feel small next to Wembanyama.

The two tallest players in the NBA today are the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis and the Houston Rockets’ Boban Marjonovic, both of whom stand at 7’3”.

With Victor Wembanyama standing at 7’5”, he’s not only a guaranteed No. 1 pick — he’ll also be the tallest player in the NBA.