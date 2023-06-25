Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the town of late. This comes as no surprise after the 19-year-old French phenom officially became a member of the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

At this point, the fans are eating up all things Wemby. Well, we're all going to have a field day with his latest declaration about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Along with a handful of other recently-drafted rookies, Wembanyama was also asked to name the one person in the NBA that he would like to dunk on. Unsurprisingly, the soon-to-be Spurs superstar just had to name-drop LeBron:

“Everyone, but it's gonna feel special to dunk someday, hopefully on LeBron,” Wembanyama said. “Because he's been the icon of the league for so long.”

The 2023 NBA draft class is coming for LeBron James 😂 (via boardroom/TT) pic.twitter.com/Lu6O9HTUDX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2023

To be fair, Wembanyama declared his bad intentions toward LeBron in the most respectful way possible. However, this does not take away from the fact Wemby has now officially placed Mr. James in his crosshairs.

Apparently — and also unsurprisingly — half of the 2023 NBA Draft class also wants to get one on LeBron James. His Lakers co-superstar, Anthony Davis, also caught a few strays, but it was the NBA's all-time leading scorer that got the most mentions. This doesn't come as a shock at all considering how, as Wembanyama said, LeBron has been the face of the league for so many years now. If these young kids want to make a name for themselves, there's no better way to do that than by coming at The King. They better be ready, though.