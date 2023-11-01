The San Antonio Spurs had no business winning their Tuesday night affair against the Phoenix Suns; after all, for most of the night, Victor Wembanyama and company looked off the pace, thoroughly outclassed by the veteran execution of the Kevin Durant-led squad. But the Spurs simply do not know when to quit. They came roaring back from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter and a five-point deficit in the final minute to take home a 115-114 victory on the road.

It was Wembanyama who effectively set the stage for the Spurs' late comeback; he made a smooth midrange jumper to cut the Suns' lead to three and then threw down a putback dunk to trim the deficit to one. And then on the very next play, Keldon Johnson took the ball away from Durant's hands like he took candy from a baby, leading to a strong layup that ended up being the difference on the night.

Victor Wembanyama couldn't believe what happened; after the game, the Spurs rookie expressed his exhilaration over a surprising turn of events that turned out for their best. He also praised Johnson for his relentlessness, finishing the task and enabling the Spurs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Wow,” Wembanyama told Ernie Johnson and TNT's Inside the NBA crew following the game. “I mean, Keldon just a bully, you know? Big-time steal. It wasn’t our prettiest game, but we’re learning every day. We’re on the right path.”

Keldon Johnson has always had a strong upper body, and he truly put it to good use on Tuesday night in leading Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to victory. The Spurs have a few long-term keepers on their roster, and if Johnson keeps this up, he may well have a huge role moving forward as San Antonio tries to return to title contention.

But for now, this win against the Suns is the kind of victory that should give the Spurs more belief that they can hang with any team on any given night — a much-needed reprieve after suffering a 40-point demolition against the Los Angeles Clippers back on Sunday.