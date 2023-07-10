Victor Wembanyama has seen his time in the NBA Summer League come to a close. The San Antonio Spurs have decided to shut down the first overall pick for the remainder of the tournament in Las Vegas after two games played.

Via Mike Finger:

“Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wemby had a difficult debut on Friday, registering just nine points, eight rebounds, and five blocks on 2 for 13 shooting from the field while going 1 for 6 from three-point land. However, the phenom responded in a big way Monday, going off for 27 points and grabbing 12 boards. He went 9 for 14 from the field and shot 50% from long range. That was the Wembanyama the Spurs drafted.

There is no question some nerves were there in his first game last week but the most important thing is that he made up for it and dominated a couple of days later. As Finger pointed out, San Antonio never planned to let him suit up for any more than two games. It was simply for him to get a glimpse of what the NBA is like, although a lot of the Summer League opponents do end up in the G-League.

Despite Wemby's 27-point outing, the Spurs ended up losing 85-80 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, he'll get ready for his rookie season and hopefully, make his presence felt from Day 1 amongst the big boys in the Association. Needless to say, there will undoubtedly be pressure to perform.