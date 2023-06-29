The San Antonio Spurs are adding Victor Wembanyama’s French trainer Guillaume Alquier to the staff, according to French outlet L’Equipe. The addition of Guillaume Alquier to Gregg Popovich’s staff indicates the organization doing everything it can to make Victor Wembanyama comfortable in his first season in the NBA.

Alquier was with the Metropolitans 92 in France with Wembanyama, and built a good relationship with him. Wembanyama is prideful when it comes to being able to play as much as possible. He did not miss a game this season, so taking all of that into account, it makes all of the sense in the world for the Spurs and Gregg Popovich to add Guillaume to the team.

Wembanyama comes in with a ton of hype. Many believe he is one of the best prospects we have ever seen, and could be an immediate all-star in the NBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the load management movement in the NBA, which many say was started by Popovich, it will be interesting to see how many games Wembanyama plays in his rookie season. He has reportedly asked to play as much as possible, which the Spurs are reportedly on board with as well. He is still young, so it makes sense to let him play as much as possible.

Popovich rested players who were on the back end of their careers like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan. Multiple of those players played a lot of international basketball as well.

Hopefully for NBA fans’ sake, Wembanyama will play as much as possible this season.