San Antonio Spurs super rookie Victor Wembanyama is already showing a veteran's acumen when it comes to dealing with outside noise. After San Antonio's 117-105 win on Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, Wembanyama revealed an airtight solution to distance himself from all the commotion that happens on social media (h/t Matthew Tynan of Corporate Knowledge).
Victor Wembanyama described his genius approach to turning down the volume when social-media noise gets too loud:
“I turn my phone off.”
Part of being successful in the NBA is to tune out the noise and focus on what a player can control, and it seems Wembanyama has already figured that out.
Once he switches his phone on again, Wembanyama can read all the praises he's gotten after his tremendous performance against the Pacers. Wembanyama blasted Indiana for 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks in only 31 minutes of action. The Pacers had no answer for the French youngster, who is only scratching the surface of his full potential as a basketball player. That's a scary thought for the rest of the NBA, given that he's already doing immense damage on opponents in only his first year in the league. What more once he reaches his 100% form?
With Wembanyama in the zone of late, the Spurs have just won two games in a row for the first time since late January. Before taking down the Pacers, the Spurs scored an upset victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Thursday. Coming up next for San Antonio is a golden opportunity to win three games in a row for the first time this season when they take on the Houston Rockets on the road on Tuesday.