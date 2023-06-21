With the NBA Draft taking place on Thursday night, Victor Wembanyama is just a day away from being a member of the San Antonio Spurs, and Wembanyama has reportedly requested to play in every possible game, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk.

The Spurs reportedly met with Wembanyama to discuss his vision, and the organization agrees with the desire to play as much as possible, and will do everything they can to make that happen, according to Ellis.

Previously, Ellis thought that the Spurs should sit at times Victor Wembanyama to build up his endurance, especially during back-to-back situations, but it seems that will not be the case.

Wembanyama was very proud that he did not miss a game this past season, and wants to keep his streak going into his rookie season, according to Ellis. It sounds like the Spurs have no problems with that.

This is an interesting development, considering that many blame the Spurs and Gregg Popovich for starting the load management movement. Popovich pushed back on that notion before.

There is a difference here, however. Wembanyama is a very young player. Gregg Popovich got criticized for resting players like Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, who were in the back half of their careers when they would rest for games.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Wembanyama fares in his rookie season. Expectations are sky-high, knowing how highly-touted he is. It seems that fans will get a chance to see him play a ton in his rookie year.