Projected first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will be heading to Las Vegas or Sacramento to play in the Summer League exhibition games this offseason, the 7-foot-4 big man tells reporters ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama was originally expected to sit out for the 2023 NBA Summer League, according to SpursTalk's LJ Ellis.

The San Antonio Spurs — who have the top pick in the upcoming draft — will play their first Summer League game in Sacramento on Jul. 3, per Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

Having desired their top picks — a list that includes players like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Devin Vassell — from their most recent drafts to participate in Summer League competition, Wembanyama's proclamation shouldn't come as a total surprise. Though the Metropolitans 92 product seems to have had little time to rest since last summer, playing since the 2022-23 season began for his squad last September.

Nonetheless, it's a testament to Wembanyama's motor and desire to be great. It's also a testament to his durability, which has been questioned because of his gangly frame, that he not only doesn't appear any worse for the wear either.

In 43 games, Wembanyama averaged 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 27.3 percent from 3, and 82.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Capable of putting the ball on the floor to create shots from himself off-the-dribble, finishing at a high level around the rim, scoring from the outside, making plays for others and altering shots at an elite rate, San Antonio will presumably get their first look at Wembanyama in a Spurs uniform next month.