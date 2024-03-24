Victor Wembanyama is one of the most unique players we've ever seen. His height and athleticism give him a massive advantage every game and he's already a dominant two-way player. So much so, that a former Coach of the Year winner thinks the sky is the limit for the San Antonio Spurs' big man.
During a segment on NBA TV, former Coach of the Year winner, Sam Mitchell, claimed that he believes Wemby can be a MVP and DPOY candidate all at once. Based on what we've seen from the Spurs' rookie, it's not too difficult seeing that come to fruition.
“What we're about to see in the next 2 or 3 years, we're about to see the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year all rolled into one.”
“What we’re about to see in the next 2 or 3 years, we’re about to see the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year all rolled into one.” @SamMitchellNBA on Wemby 👀 pic.twitter.com/cktCHHRUzb
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 24, 2024
This is notable considering there's only ever been three players in league history to accomplish that feat. Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antentokounmpo. Two of which are already in the Hall of Fame while Giannis looks like he could be a first ballot Hall of Famer himself.
Sam Mitchell is definitely someone to listen to. He's seen his fair share of greatness during his playing and coaching days. He mainly served as an assistant coach throughout his career. However, in 2007, Mitchell earned the Coach of the Year award after leading the Toronto Raptors to a 47-35 record. They got bounced out in the first round that season, however, they were massive under dogs all year long.
The Spurs' rookie looks every bit of a superstar. He makes the game look easy and he's just getting starting. This season, Wembanyama is averaging 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. What's crazier, is that Greg Popovich is keeping Victor Wembanyama on a leash, as Wemby's only averaging 29.2 minutes per game.
So, next season we should expect Wembanyama's numbers to jump as he gets more playing time. The Spurs have a bright future with this kid on the court. If the front office can find a point guard to compliment Wemby, then the sky is the absolute limit for San Antonio.
Spurs, Victor Wembanyama have incredibly bright future
Wembanyama is only going to get better. Although he's so fluid on the court, the Spurs have yet to fully unlock his potential. Once that happens, San Antonio will have arguably the best player in basketball on its roster. Of course, there's a long ways to go before that happens. But this is the reality this franchise is facing right now.
Look for the Spurs to continue building around its star center as the team aims to get back to title contention. Things could get interesting due to Greg Popovich's age. However, he doesn't seem ready to call it a career just yet.