In the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the San Antonio Spurs looked far and away the most appealing destination for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the 7'4 physical anomaly who, if he develops right, will drastically change the way the game is played. After all, with legendary head coach Gregg Popovich at the helm, the Spurs have managed to bring out the best in two big men taken first overall in David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Even the arguable greatest point guard of all time, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, agrees with the notion that Wembanyama, indeed, found himself in the best-case scenario by landing with Popovich and the Spurs.

“[Wembanyama] landed at the right place because Popovich has already developed Tony [Parker], [Manu] Ginobili, guys who are international players and he knows what to do with those types of guys,” Johnson said on an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

At the very least, there's a guarantee that Victor Wembanyama is in a healthy environment that should help expedite his development for the rebuilding Spurs. Magic Johnson, like most students of the game, know just how tantalizing the young Frenchman's physical tools and feel for the game are, which should make him one of the best players in the league sooner than later.

“What is he, 7'3, 7'4, can handle the rock like he a six-footer? He can run the floor like a deer. […] Wait a minute, is this man really that long? I said, ‘Wow.' Shoot from the three-point line, basketball IQ is off the charts,” Johnson added.

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Victor Wembanyama could rest easy knowing that the Spurs have nothing but his best interest in mind.