The highly anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama was spoiled a bit by foul trouble, but the final results of the No. 1 overall pick's stat line should leave a smile on Spurs fans' faces. 26 years after the debut of franchise legend Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama finished with an eerily similar stat line in his NBA debut, via Bleacher Report.

Wemby and Tim Duncan's debut stat-lines… Wild 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aZ6bjNSILV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2023

The similarities between Victor Wembanyama and Tim Duncan

Duncan entered the league scoring 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with 2 assists in his first game, and Wembanyama went out and did the exact same thing in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in his NBA debut.

The parallels between Duncan and Wembanyama are clear. Both big men were viewed as the consensus No. 1 picks and potential franchise changers upon being drafted. Spurs fans can only hope that Wemby stays on this current path, as Duncan was named the Rookie of the Year in 1997-98, made the All-Star team, and averaged 21 points and nearly 12 rebounds a game.

For as different as the NBA is now compared to 26 years ago when Duncan made his debut, it's still fun to see the parallels between Duncan and Wembanyama all these years later. One of the first things Wembanyama did after being drafted by San Antonio was meet with some of the team's legends, which included Duncan, and perhaps some of that knowledge passed on will help Wembanyama have a successful career of his own with San Antonio and franchise fixture Gregg Popovich.

It's clear that Wembanyama will be must-see-TV for the rest of the season, and he'll be back in action when the Spurs take on the Rockets at home on Friday.