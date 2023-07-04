The San Antonio Spurs are hoping that Victor Wembanyama turns out to be the Joey Chestnut of the NBA. It's a comparison that the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft might find extremely flattering, given what Victor Wembanyama had to say about Chestnut's 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory.

Wembanyama gave Chestnut the ultimate compliment when the competitive eater earned yet another championship on the Fourth of July. After Chestnut won his eighth straight Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Tuesday afternoon, the Spurs' first-round pick called the 39-year-old the “most dominant athlete of all time” in an Instagram post.

Does eating as much food as possible in a limited about of time make Chestnut an athlete? That's debatable, to say the least. What can't be debated is Chestnut's dominance in his field.

If Wembanyama is anywhere as good at playing basketball as Chestnut is at competitive eating, the Spurs' rookie will surpass Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the GOAT conversation.

Chestnut has won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests. Chestnut downed 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday, easily winning the championship with a 14-dog edge over the second-place finisher.

Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in 2021 to set a record that still stands. He's eaten at least 70 hot dogs on six different occasions. From 2005-2022, Chestnut ate 1,152 total hot dogs in the competition. It gave him 682.5 more hot dogs than any other competitor.

Compare that dominance to the NBA's all-time scoring record. Let's say James retired this offseason and ended his career with 38,652 points. Wembanyama would have to score 65,241 career points to reach Chestnut's level.