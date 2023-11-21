Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is doing some great things in his rookie season, just not when he plays the Clippers for some reason.

Only three times through the first 14 games of his promising San Antonio Spurs career has Victor Wembanyama failed to score at least 12 points, and two of those outings have come against the Los Angeles Clippers. Only once this season has Wemby recorded less than five rebounds. It just happened against the Clips. Ten field goal attempts are the fewest number of shots the top overall pick has taken in a game through these first three and a half weeks. Twelve is the second least he's shot. Both of those outings have come against Paul George and company.

November 20, 2023

Victor Wembanyama finished with 9 points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point land, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and a turnover in 27 minutes in Tuesday night's 124-99 blowout to the Clippers at the Frost Bank Center.

Los Angeles' size and length kept the 19-year-old forward out of a comfort zone and prevented him from getting to good spots. His opportunities were so rare that it stuck out when was able to get a bucket.

In the third quarter, Charles Bassey set a screen for Wemby that allowed him to shed former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. Once the 7-foot-4 phenom had Daniel Theis guarding him, Wembanyama showed off the skill set with crisp ball handling and a pull-up jumper that's nearly impossible to defend. It was one of just four shots he hit from the field.

The 9-point performance comes less than a week after the French phenom registered a career-low 8 points in a rout in Oklahoma City. Dating back to November 5, the Spurs have had more than one day of rest in between games only once (two nights off after the game in OKC) and have played two back-to-backs.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doesn't see the nine games in 16 days as a reason Wemby struggled vs. LA Tuesday night.

“So far, so good,” the Hall of Famer answered when asked how his star rookie was managing a heavy load of games.

October 29, 2023

The 123-83 rout at the Staples Center in late October represented Wemby's first rough NBA outing. He flashed dynamic abilities by scoring half of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of the season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and by putting up 21 against the Houston Rockets, including a basket that sent it to overtime, in his first-ever NBA victory.

Off those performances, the Spurs forward registered only 11 points on just 10 shots from the field at the Clippers. Like on Tuesday, he made only four baskets from the floor, none beyond the arc. He committed 5 turnovers while grabbing 5 boards, blocking a shot, and dishing a pair of assists.

Wemby vs. The Clippers compared to the rest of the NBA

In the two games vs. the Clippers, Wembanyama is averaging 10 points on 11 field goal attempts, 4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

In his other 12 games, his numbers average out to 20 points on 17.4 field goal attempts, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks.

The vast difference becomes that much more significant when you consider Wemby and the Spurs face the Clippers again on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Los Angeles will be looking for a third straight win while the Spurs hope to break a nine-game losing streak.