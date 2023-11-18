Taking a look at Victor Wembanyama's performance against the Sacramento Kings in the San Antonio Spurs' loss on Friday

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs found themselves on the wrong end of a 129-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday night. It continues several trends for the Silver and Black. Their seventh straight setback also signified their third straight defeat in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

They're now 0-2 when playing in their 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and on a Frost Bank Center court that pays tribute to Hemisfair and the iconic role it played in San Antonio history as the site of the 1968 World’s Fair.

Another trend continued as well. Victor Wembanyama continues to impress overall. Here are three takeaways from Wemby's performance in the loss to the Kings.

Where Victor Wembanyama struggled

With a shooting stroke so smooth and a release point hardly anyone – if anyone – can contest, it's tough to blame the 7'3 marvel for taking as many three-pointers as he does. After all, the main reason the hype has bordered on mythical proportions is because of his ability to play on the perimeter.

But ever since the season opener when he hit three of five from beyond the arc while plagued with foul trouble in a loss to Dallas, the top overall draft pick has hit half of the treys he's taken in a contest just once, a 38-point outburst in a victory at Phoenix that stands as his best game. More so, he averages less than two three-point makes a game with the related shooting percentage at just 27.9%.

The loss to Sacramento represented the first game in which the 19-year-old star didn't record a block. With about 2:45 remaining in the game and the Spurs looking for a stop down five points, Domantas Sabonis got Wembanyama off his feet at the top of the key and went around the abnormally long reach for a dunk.

Sacramento runs on Domas 🍩😤 pic.twitter.com/rHLEsCzD0l — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 18, 2023

Though Wemby continues to alter what opposing players do in the lane offensively, he's recorded at least three blocks in a game just once in the last six outings. Compare to accomplishing those numbers three times in his first six games.

He can make scoring look so easy

Amid the Spurs losing skid, Victor Wembanyama has endured his share of struggles, including a career low eight points at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Such outings can blur seemingly superhuman traits.

Even at his height, Wemby's ability to get baskets around the rim seem to come with ease no matter his positioning. He tapped in a lob from Zach Collins while cutting to the basket on a play in the second quarter and combined for an alley-oop while rolling in the paint later on a pass from Jeremy Sochan.

Victor and 1 on the lob ⬇️

Hit the free throw as well.#VictorWembanyama with 16 at the half. Zach Collins has 17. Tied at at 62 vs Sacramento#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/wRDQK1nrEy — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 18, 2023

The comfort level is improving

Wembanyama's 27 points represent his third best scoring output through these first 12 games. He just missed the fifth double-double of his young career with nine rebounds. He notched two steals as well.

Asked by ClutchPoints if he feels more comfortable now than when the season started, the generational prospect answered affirmatively.

“When I started the season, I didn't have the vision to know. I'm finding out about vision, competitiveness and understanding the game.”

Wemby and the Spurs have little time to rest. They host the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night at 7:00 pm CT.