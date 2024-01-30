The San Antonio Spurs got a big performance from Victor Wembanyama early in the game vs. the Wizards Monday. His height was in focus.

The Spurs battled the Washington Wizards in a home game on Monday evening with an eye on defeating one of the team's most ill-fated opponents of the 2024 season.

With February's trade deadline fast approaching, the Spurs' biggest need was described recently. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson revealed his true thoughts on chasing down a wild animal in San Antonio's arena recently.

The Spurs led the Wizards early as Victor Wembanyama put up ten points before the first quarter expired.

Prior to the game, NHL hot shot rookie, first overall draft pick and rising star Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks got the chance to spend some quality time with the Spurs' French phenom.

What Wembanyama revealed had Bedard reacting in an interesting way to say the least.

Wembanyama, Bedard Share a Moment

Bedard is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds at age 18 compared to 7-foot-4 and 210 pounds for the French American star and early Rookie of the Year candidate.

Their exchange is the stuff legends are made of, with Bedard coming to a surprising realization that put things into perspective in an immediate way.

Victor Wembanyama tells Connor Bedard that he was 5’10” at the age of 9 🤯 Bedard: “How old were you when you were my height? I’m 5’10.” Wemby: “Probably 9.” Bedard: “Nice, that makes me feel good.” 😅 (via @NHL)pic.twitter.com/J2iOfq3oWF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2024

Spurs Faltering in Western Conference

While the Spurs battled the Wizards at home, many fans focused on the standings. San Antonio has just ten wins on the season and is in danger of missing the playoffs yet again this season.

Unless Wembanyama transforms into the second coming of Prime Shaquille O'Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the Spurs are likely to remain on the outside looking in for the reason of the season, much to the chagrin of San Antonio fans.