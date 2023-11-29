Whether Jeremy Sochan or Tre Jones should start at point guard has become an intense debate among San Antonio Spurs fans in 2023-24.

It's morphed from a debate into a fight. Maybe not the physical type, but with tons of passion. Whether Jeremy Sochan or Tre Jones should start at point guard has become that intense among San Antonio Spurs fans.

It should be noted that Jones plays 24 minutes a game. That's four and a half less than what Sochan averages. Considering that difference approaches equaling half a quarter, it is enough to matter. Make no mistake, though, Jones does get minutes. The details of what happens, or doesn't happen, when he's not on the court provide the reasons why 23-year-old Tre Jones is the Spur who should get more run.

Why Tre Jones deserves more playing time for the Spurs

The Jeremy Sochan experiment – coach Gregg Poppovich's word – has been well documented by now. The Spurs are examining whether the 6'8, 230 pound second-year player can make the change from power forward to point guard. So far, the reviews haven't been very good. To be fair, it's the first time the Baylor alum has ever played the point.

The 20-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Jones averages one more assist and just two less points in those four and a half less minutes per contest. Those stats translate to the eye test as well.

With Sochan at the point, many of the Spurs sets originate at the top of the key with a big man in possession. The ball is then supposed to move to a Spurs offensive threat on the wing. From there, the likes of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Malaki Branham should start to facilitate a pick and roll. In theory.

What often happens is that the ball sticks. At points during the planned offensive flow, players sometimes pick up their dribble too early or have to get out of designed spots during a play, leading to discombobulation.

With Jones in, his teammates tend to find themselves in better positions. The Spurs sets still originate with the ball at the top of the key but the action isn't as forced and the ball sometimes moves freely from side to side. But perhaps, most telling is this. When Jones and Sochan are on the court together, Jones handles the ball.

ClutchPoints asked Jones if that's by design.

“I think that's just called for. I'm going to bring it up and be the point when I'm on the court but that's only on dead ball situations or after makes. So if it's on a miss, he'll get the rebound and push all the time. He's comfortable doing that,” the 6'1 alum from Duke said. “I'm comfortable running the floor and having him do that as well so that's just how it is right now. Obviously as the season goes on, we'll see what changes and where we settle in but, as of right now, that's just what we're doing.”

Many Spurs fans are hoping for that change, though, they do pine to see Sochan on the court – just at the same forward position that led to an appearance in last year's Rising Stars Game. Several other fans, in this time of ‘position-less' basketball, want to see the experiment through.

Whatever the long term future holds, the short term points to the notion that Tre Jones is the Spur who most deserves more playing time.