Shortly after the news of an American Squid Game remake hit the internet, a new rumor suggests that an Oscar-nominated director is confirmed to helm the upcoming series.

On April 20’s episode of The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, they began the show by following up on a rumor that the latter had reported the previous week. That rumor was that David Fincher was being eyed to helm the American Squad Game remake for Netflix. On last night’s show, Sneider followed that up with confirmation from a source that he was “spot on” about his report.

“I heard he’s doing it,” said Sneider. “The email I got [from a separate source] was, ‘You’re spot on — he’s working on it.'”

If/when this gets confirmed, that’s a huge get for Netflix. Fincher is one of the best directors in Hollywood, especially when it comes to psychological thrillers. The three-time Oscar nominee is best known for his films Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network. In 2020, he made Mank, a film about the making of Citizen Kane, for Netflix and has also directed episodes of House of Cards, Mindhunter, and Love, Death & Robots for the streamer as well. An American remake of Squid Game would mark his fourth television collaboration with them and sixth overall (his latest film, The Killer, will be released on Netflix this fall).

Squid Game is one of Netflix’s biggest series to date. The series currently stands as the most-viewed Netflix series to date (both in English and non-English) in terms of its hours streamed in the first 28 days on the platform. Despite news of a second season incoming, a remake felt inevitable, and if David Fincher does direct it, maybe that decision will be justified.