Former star quarterback Andrew Luck has accepted the role of general manager for Stanford Football. Luck, 35, joined College GameDay on Saturday to discuss his return to football.

“I am excited to be back in football,” Luck said. “It's the greatest game in our country, I love it. College football is amazing.”

A look at Andrew Luck's football career

Luck played his college football at Stanford, where he emerged as a star prospect. He played for the team from 2009-2011, throwing for a total of 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. He led college football in completion percentage twice and passing touchdowns and passing yards once.

Luck was ultimately selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut in 2012 and was immediately selected to the Pro Bowl after a strong rookie season. Luck would go on to make two more consecutive Pro Bowl teams, but then injuries began to heavily factor into his NFL career.

After making his fourth Pro Bowl team in 2018, Luck made the decision to retire at only 29 years old due to all of the injuries he had endured in his career. Now six years later, Luck is preparing to return to football, albeit in a new role.

Andrew Luck's decision to leave the NFL early was shocking. Nevertheless, he is now involved in the game once again. Luck enjoyed some of his best years in football at Stanford, so he is excited for this opportunity.

Stanford football's underwhelming 2024 season

The Stanford football team is just 3-9 in 2024. They need to rebuild in order to become a serious contender. Although Luck's job will be exciting, it will also be quite difficult as he looks to turn Stanford into a winning team. There will be plenty of work to do amid the pursuit of that goal, however.