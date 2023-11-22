Stanford faces Arkansas. Our college basketball odds series includes our Stanford Arkansas prediction, odds, and pick.

The Stanford Cardinal take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in The Bahamas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Stanford Arkansas prediction and pick. Find how to watch Stanford Arkansas.

Stanford and Arkansas have both started the new season in less than convincing fashion. They have both picked up bad home-court losses. Stanford lost by double digits to Santa Clara, and Arkansas just lost to UNC Greensboro. Both teams have been far from their best in the first two weeks of the new college basketball campaign.

Stanford coach Jerod Haase is on the hot seat. He was retained for the new season despite the fact that he has failed to make the NCAA Tournament in several seasons on the job in Palo Alto. He has had more than half a decade to figure out a winning formula and has come up empty. Yet, Stanford hasn't moved to give him a pink slip and seek a new voice for its men's basketball program. The loss to Santa Clara puts extra heat on Haase, who needs a really big week this week in order to change the conversation surrounding him and his program.

Arkansas and coach Eric Musselman have been March warriors over the past few years. Arkansas has made three straight Sweet 16s and has made the Elite Eight two of the past three years. Musselman has been a great tournament coach, but if he wants to get Arkansas to the Final Four, he needs to avoid the kinds of losses which create a lower NCAA Tournament seed, such as the one against Greensboro. Arkansas is not going to get a No. 1 or No. 2 seed if it keeps stumbling out of the blocks. It did so last season. The Hogs have to find their form more quickly this season if they want a higher seed and a better bracket path in March of 2024.

Here are the Stanford-Arkansas College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Arkansas Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +6.5 (-110)

New: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stanford vs Arkansas

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Arkansas Razorbacks struggled for weeks to find their form at the start of last season, and there are signs that the Hogs are in the midst of another difficult discovery process early this season. That loss to UNC Greensboro was six points. It felt like a much more lopsided loss than the final margin might indicate. UNC Greensboro was solidly in control of that game for a long time. Arkansas won't even win this game outright, let alone cover the spread, if it plays anywhere close to how it did against Greensboro. Stanford can take advantage of yet another early-season lull from Arkansas.

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

The Razorbacks have a Final Four-caliber program, having come really close to the big show in each of the past three seasons. Yes, Arkansas looked terrible against Greensboro, but that gives Musselman and his staff a chance to iron out some problems and get more accountability from their players heading into the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. It's an important game and an important week for the Razorbacks. They are a much, much better team than Stanford, which — as noted above — has not made the NCAA Tournament in the past several years under coach Jerod Haase. Arkansas sets the bar far higher than Stanford and will prove it on the court.

Final Stanford-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas is a lot better. It's that simple. Take Arkansas.

Final Stanford-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -6.5