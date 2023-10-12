Star Trek: Prodigy will be heading into uncharted territory on Netflix since leaving Paramount+. Trekkies now will have a chance to watch the animated Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, as it begins streaming on Netflix later this year, according to Animation Magazine. Additionally, Season 2 of the kids' series is in production and set to be released in 2024.

Originally, the show was on Paramount+. However, it was removed from the streaming platform in June when Showtime merged with them.

“Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman stated.

“We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world,” they added.

Prodigy is the first animated series in the Star Trek franchise. It follows a crew of young aliens who must figure out what it takes to work together while navigating a massive galaxy searching for a brighter future. The six young outcasts do not know anything about the ship they've commandeered, but each will be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents as they go on their adventure.

The series is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, both Emmy Award winners.

Star Trek: Prodigy got a 2023 TCA Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming and a 2022 Children's and Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series. Production designer Alessandro Taini won the Oustanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

Hopefully, the voyage to Netflix will live long and prosper.