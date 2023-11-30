After appearing in Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen has made a big move to continue his post-Star Wars and Anakin Skywalker fame.

Hayden Christensen, fresh off an appearance in Ahsoka as Anakin Skywalker, is making a major career move. The Star Wars star looks poised to take on more roles.

The Force pulled Christensen back into acting

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Christensen has signed with Independent Artist Group for representation. IAG was the company that represented him back when he first began his Star Wars tenure in the early 2000s. Going back to them signifies that he could be looking for more work.

“Ed Limato and I signed Hayden Christensen early in his career and it's wonderful to be reunited with my old friend,” Jim Osborne said.

Prior to his Ahsoka appearance, Christensen was on a bit of an acting hiatus. He's taken small roles in films like Takers, Outcast, American Heist, and First Kill, but nothing as notable as his Star Wars role of Anakin Skywalker.

He made his triumphant live-action return to the role in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series in 2022. He appeared in five episodes of the show and got to square off with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan once again.

In a surprise, Christensen once again took on the role in Ahsoka. The latest Star Wars spin-off series saw Christensen play Anakin Skywalker in a celestial place and teach Ahsoka one last lesson.

Before his Star Wars fame, Christensen appeared in films including In the Mouth of Madness, No Greater Love, and The Hairy Bird. His first major role was in The Virgin Suicides — Sofia Coppola's feature film directorial debut.