It has almost been half a decade since Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story first graced the silver screen. One of the best parts of that film, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, could eventually make his long-awaited return to the role according to some new quotes from the Community actor — but there’s a catch.

Glover recently filmed a video for GQ where he broke down his most iconic characters. His role in Solo: A Star Wars Story was the second project to be discussed. He spoke about meeting Billy Dee Williams — who played the role in the original trilogy films — before stating, “I mean, I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

He’d go on to talk about how time is valuable, and that the pandemic likely caused a shift in people’s mindsets where they see it as such. “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just going to be like a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather, like, you know, spend time with people that I, like, enjoy, so it just has to be the right thing — which I think it could be. I mean, like, Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with, so… Yeah, I mean, we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without Kathleen Kennedy, like, hunting me down,” said Glover.

Speaking of Kennedy, these quotes do track with the things she was telling Total Film last year. When asked about the Star Wars legacy characters that had been recast with younger audiences, she said, “We’re still talking about Lando with Donald Glover.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story was a prequel film for, you guessed it, Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich). The film was far from a commercial success, only grossing $392 million on a reported budget of $275 million. For reference, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — another prequel film with no legacy characters in its main characters (with the exception of a couple of third-act cameos) — grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Even all three entries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy grossed over $1 billion each. Despite an iconic character in its title, Solo: A Star Wars Story failed.

But it did have a few highlights. I personally didn’t mind Ehrenreich as the snarky smuggler, but Donald Glover’s performance as Lando Calrissian really did channel the legendary performance of Williams while putting his own spin on it. Hopefully, those at Lucasfilm/Disney and Glover can come to some arrangement, as Lando Calrissian is one of the few legacy characters that need to come back.